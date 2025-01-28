Morehead woman preparing to compete in Special Olympics World Winter Games in Italy

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (LEX 18) — The Perfect North Slopes in Indiana hosted a competitive day of runs for the last day of Special Olympics Kentucky’s State Winter Games. Among the athletes, one Morehead woman is preparing to compete in the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turing 2025 after six years of waiting.

DesaRae Nickell first competed in the state winter games as a snowshoer.

“I first started coming here with the Special Olympics group I was in,” Nickell shared. “I wanted to ski, but they had put me in snowshoeing at first. My second year, I got to ski because I loved watching the skiers come off the hill, and I wanted to do that too. The next year I got to do that, and that’s where it started, on the beginner course.”

For more than a decade now, Nickell has put in the work and quickly excelled in her competition, moving from beginner to advanced to advanced plus.

Alongside friends, mentors, and coaches, Nickell is a familiar face within the Special Olympics Kentucky community, and she even models her skiing skills on a favorite Olympian.

“I like the feeling of making great turns and being like Mikaela Shiffrin. I’ve got skis just like her, and I love the adrenaline.”

Nickell now has the chance to win a gold medal of her own – on the Special Olympics international level.

“I’ve been out of the country,” Nickell said. “I’ve never been to Italy, but I’m really excited to represent eastern Kentucky.”

Nickell is one of 1,500 athletes competing at the World Winter Games in Turin, Italy. It’s the first time the Winter Games have happened since 2017.

“DesaRae’s patience has been incredible,” said Mark Buerger, Special Olympics Kentucky communications director. “She has been through three different attempts to go to the world games. We named her to Special Olympics USA I think in 2019. She’s now waited six years for this opportunity.”

Nickell was selected to represent Kentucky in Sweden and Russia, but unfortunately, international events led to the cancellation of both events. After waiting, DesaRae is a month away from finally making the trip.

“I got all my gear, and now I know for sure, so that makes it more exciting,” she said.

“It’s been so exciting. I think sometimes I’m more excited than she is,” said Nickell’s coach, Kris Scherer. “She’s got a whole team rallying up for her and cheering her on and I think she’s not going to have any problems there. She’s going to be wonderful and just shining there.”

Nickell will compete in the Slalom, Giant Slalom, and Super-G events at the games in Italy.

“I come from Morehead where ski racing isn’t known, or even skiing,” Nickell said. “To see that on the world stage, that will be big for my town, and big for my Special Olympics team there. Also, I think it’s a great honor to walk into the stadium with Team USA. Many people don’t get to do that.”

Nickell took gold in her events at the state winter games. The world winter games will take place from March 8-15.

