Mullins Miracle: Homebuild underway for Lincoln County quadruple amputee

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — All week long, people have tirelessly worked on Carly Lane in Stanford. Dozens of people with a shared goal, building a home in 10 days.

It's a tall task Clay Leavell is proud to be a part of.

"We’re all hands on deck. A lot of our install crews have been here since six this morning. Now working on the installation of everything," Leavell said.

Leavell has led his team from Kitchen Concepts in Lexington over the last few days alongside several contractors volunteering their time to help Cindy Mullins.

“This is a project that really, really hit home getting to know DJ and Cindy has just been very touching. Very eye-opening," Leavell said.

"Just her attitude toward life and her attitude toward being positive. I feel like I’ve gained more than anything we’re able to give.”

This homebuild started over the summer with an outcry of support for Mullins, a quadruple amputee.

Mullins lost her legs last December as a result of a kidney stone, losing her arms as well in February to survive.

LEX 18 spoke to Mullins right after she lost her legs and her story garnered support from around the country.

That included James Crocker and Hog Construction out of Florida.

All of the attention led to the promise of building a new, ADA compliant home for Cindy and her family in just ten days.

As day five of that build comes to a close, volunteers like Burney Manning, who didn't know Mullins prior to this project, acknowledged the power of community being shown off.

“I knew some of her family, I don’t know her personally but I know the story is just a tragic that can happen to any of us. I think the community, the state and the people around are really into helping not just them but that this could happen for somebody else who is in need," Manning said.

“It’s all positive, everything I’ve looked into so far is all positive and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The promised deadline has the Mullins moving into this home on Wed., September 18.