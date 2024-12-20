Nana's Angels deliver holiday cheer to Kentucky nursing homes

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — There were a lot of smiling faces at Boonesboro Trail Senior Living on Sunday.

A special surprise spreading some holiday cheer as four kids walked in ready to care.

“It’s been pretty good. It’s almost made me cry a lot. Just seeing the older peoples faces," Ariella George said.

"Walking through all the nursing homes is pretty good too.”

Ariella and Lillyan George, Neko Watts and Quinn Green literally went door to door inside the facility, offering residents like Imogene Bashford a handmade Christmas card.

“It means a lot. It really does. Very touching," Bashford said.

“It’s been very enjoyable. I think it’s really wonderful, them coming. I know we all appreciate it.”

You may remember these kids from a couple weeks ago, when we showed them making the cards, inspired by the loss of their nana.

“We just like to spread joy and kindness in honor of our nana. We just want people to feel like they have something to love," Neko Watts said.

"Really it’s just been a bunch of kindness and joy just being spread all around the nursing homes we’ve already been to."

The group affectionately known as Nana's Angels delivered more than 300 cards across four nursing homes on Sunday.

A feat even Santa himself found impressive.

“This time of year is hard for a lot but acts of love like this can teach us that there can be peace on Earth and good will to all men," Santa said.

"These kids, they give me the Christmas spirit.”

Beyond what they've made themselves, the children have also gotten donations from the community to expand their efforts to spread holiday cheer.

“It makes me feel like people actually want to help other people. It just makes me feel happy," Lillyan George said.

“Today has gone great. I’ve actually been happy seeing all these seniors faces when they get to see these people and they don’t really have people to come see them.”

Going forward, the hope is to grow Nana's Angels, inviting more people to join the group and keep spreading kindness.

“We would really like to hook up and they can feel like they are part of something," Watts said.

"They can really feel like they have something to do and not just lay around during Christmas and spread joy like us.”