Positively LEX 18: Cuts & Curls gets students ready for first day of school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It begins with a blow-dry, or maybe a big chop. Whether it’s braids or a buzz cut, at Fayette County Public School’s annual Cuts & Curls event, it’s all about getting ready for the first day of school.

“If you look good, you feel good,” said Marcus Covington, a local barber who volunteered Monday.

He was one of 15 stylists who showed up to style local students for free.

“I think for anyone, no matter how old you are, when you get your hair done, you feel like a new person,” said Timesha Floyd, another volunteer stylist. “You're ready to go, you're ready to get out there in front of everybody. I think it's going to empower them a little bit to get ready for their first day.”

Families filled the gym at STEAM Academy before their appointments, waiting for their turn in the barber’s seat.

“Just showing out for the kids,” Covington told LEX 18. “I've done it for three years, so I've loved it every time I come. I like seeing the smiles on the kids' faces.”

Organizers say more than 250 kids signed up to get their hair done this year, a higher number than last year.

Akerra Woolfork spent the day braiding students’ hair.

“Being able to be the person freely do it on a day off of work, I can do it today and that's just amazing,” Woolfork said. “It feels good to make kids smile when they walk out, ‘cause they got that beauty look now.”

The event wasn’t just about a fresh cut. Families were also able to sign up for eye exams and physicals. But hair stylists say a good haircut can also make all the difference on a student’s first day back in class.

“Seeing a kid walk out of here smiling because their hair's done, that's everything,” Woolfork said.

The first day of school in Fayette County is Aug. 11.

