Positively LEX 18: Kentucky becomes mural artist's canvas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington-based painter is adding a splash of color and creativity to the internet with his signature style of art.

Wylie Caudill is responsible for murals you might have seen across central Kentucky. Some of them have even gone viral, gaining him a large following on TikTok.

“The fact I have hundreds of thousands of people following me, millions of people watching me on TikTok is wild to me,” said Caudill.

Since Caudill started posting his artwork online, he’s gained more than 170,000 followers . Some of his videos, like one showing a behind-the-scenes look of his mural at The Grove , have racked up millions of views and helped shine a light on what makes Kentucky special.

@wyliecaudillart Wrapped up the mural at The Grove in Lexington, Kentucky! Check out the entire process of my painting it. ♬ It's Been A Long Long Time - Harry James

“What was so cool about that, was everyone wanting to come to Lexington, like people out of state,” said Caudill. “Even a few from out of the country were like, ‘We should go to Lexington, Kentucky.’”

Caudill was born and raised in Cynthiana, and his passion for art began early, with Pokémon.

Wylie Caudill

“I would, like, sit over on the hill at recess and doodle,” said Caudill.

During college at EKU, he took up chalk art and eventually decided to give large-scale art a shot. He was working at Kentucky for Kentucky when he got his first mural request.

“While I was doing those, I was like, I think I could do this full-time,” he said.

Three years later, Caudill’s art goes beyond buildings. People now hire him to paint inside their homes. That’s where we caught up with him this week, as he worked on a personal project.

One of his most recent viral videos showed off the ceiling he painted.

As for what’s next? Caudill says he has a project planned for Louisville in October and several in Nashville, Tennessee. He’s booked for projects through January.

Wylie Caudill

Eventually, “I would love to see my art in New York or LA,” he said. “Hopefully one day you’ll see me from coast to coast.”

Until then, you can find his art on buildings across the Bluegrass. He might even show up on your TikTok.