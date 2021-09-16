Positively LEX 18: Lexington's Junior Fire Chief reporting for duty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday was her first day on the job, and Coventry Oak Elementary School student Ashlynn Stephens already looked the part of Lexington’s Junior Fire Chief.

But this job goes beyond the sharp uniform. The 5th grader earned her honorary badge with a winning poster and essay about the sounds of fire safety.

“I learned about what all the different things can do, like the fire alarms, and what happens if it chirps,” Stephens told LEX 18 after her pinning ceremony. “And how important carbon monoxide alarms can actually be.”

Stephens will be busy as she helps the Lexington Fire Department celebrate 150 years of service in the next few weeks. Firefighters say her leadership skills and maturity make her the perfect fit for their ranks.“She's going to be able to meet the mayor,” said battalion chief Jordan Saas. “She's going to be able to share messages of fire safety with her peers, classmates, teachers, friends, family, and the community.”

Stephens said told us she’s excited to report back to her classmates about her experience.

“I can tell them about fire safety and stuff like that,” she said. “Maybe put a presentation together, because I enjoy that type of stuff.”

She also said she’s excited for ice cream with the firefighters.

According to her principal Shamiah Ford, Stephens is an honor roll student who enjoys the performing arts and graphic design. She wants to be a doctor, engineer or graphic designer when she grows up.