Positively LEX 18: Top Mops Cleaning for a Reason

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Demetrius Wingate and his wife will have a spotless home for the weekend, thanks to the Cleaning for a Reason program through Lexington’s Top Mops cleaning service.

“It made me smile ear to ear. Having a clean house while you’re feeling down, it brightens your day,” Wingate said of the free of charge service.

Mr. Wingate found out about this service from a fellow cancer patient.

“They must’ve done a good job because she recommended them,” he said.

Wingate was diagnosed with Multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood, months ago.

“The red blood cells attack the white blood cells, which fight infection,” he said.

“My first session of chemotherapy was for 12 weeks, and I was going 3 times a week,” he said.

He said those treatments were exhausting. So much so that even walking up the stairs at home would be fatiguing. Cleaning for a Reason offers to clean homes for cancer patients, for free.

“It’s an awesome way to help people who need it or aren't able to,” said Ella Grimm with Top Mops. “Having a clean home inspires movement and positivity in the home."

That’s exactly what Wingate said about these cleanings. The service also made things much easier on his wife.

“Your wife is trying to take care of you, do household stuff and cook. It's got to be hard on her,” Wingate said.

That’s essentially what drove the idea, and since opening in Lexington, they’ve cleaned the homes of 104 cancer patients, a monetary donation equivalent to more than $39,000.

Mr. Wingate’s chemo treatments only helped to a certain extent, so he was placed in a clinical trial.

“Now they’ve got me in remission,” he stated. "I just found out last week."

Wingate was Ella’s first client when she joined Top Mops. She wasn’t aware doctors said his cancer is in remission.

“I did not know that. That’s awesome. Warms my heart,” she said through a big smile.

Now the only thing cleaner than Wingate’s home is his bill of health.

*If you know of anyone who might benefit from the Cleaning for a Reason program, click here to apply for assistance.


