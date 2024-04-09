Preston Greens residents paint horses for charity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents at Preston Greens Senior Living have spent the last few days painting horses. Instead of oil and brush on a flat canvas, a group of small wooden horses have become the masterpieces.

“The idea was doing something neat and different for the community,” Preston Greens activities director Will Naylor said. “Canvas painting is a lot different than having a full on 3D miniature horse that you can put on your counter at home.”

The idea started as a way to celebrate horse season in the Bluegrass. With the Keeneland Spring Meet ongoing and the Kentucky Derby rapidly approaching, Preston Greens scheduled an event to celebrate with residents at the end of April.

Naylor hopes to give all 30 of the painted horses a home through a silent auction during the event. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Old Friends Farm, which is another retirement community – of sorts. Old Friends houses thoroughbreds retired from racing.

“I think it’s a marvelous coming together of people who have accomplished so much being with these horses who have accomplished so much,” Old Friends president John Nicholson said. “It’s a marvelous thing how horses, which are the center of attention here in the Bluegrass in the spring, bring people together to do good things.”

Ahead of the auction, Preston Greens' residents will have an opportunity to go visit Old Friends.

“We have been really fortunate,” Nicholson said, “That so many people are reaching out and want to be a part of what we’re doing at Old Friends. I think it speaks well of everybody that there’s a real appreciation of all that these horses have given to us.”

The silent auction is scheduled for April 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will have food and drinks, and Preston Greens asks that anyone interested will RSVP by calling (859) 509-1897.

