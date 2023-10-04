Reduce, reuse, and recycle through art

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We've found the perfect spot in Lexington if you're working on an artistic project and need affordable materials.

On the north-side of town, there's a colorful space dedicated to all things creative.

What might end up as trash, transforms into treasure.

"People who walk in the store, are so happy to be here," Stacey Stone, LEX Center for Creative Reuse Founder said.

Stone founded the store last year. Think of it as a thrift store for arts and crafts supplies.

"Acrylic paint, oil paint, pastels, watercolor, all kinds of paper," Stone said. "People donate amazing materials to us."

It doesn't end here; unfinished needle projects, they have them. They've got basket weaving supplies.

"Some of them are vintage things a grandma used to craft back in the 70s," Stone said.

It's all available on a sliding scale, meaning customers pay what they can afford.

LEX 18

In just one year, Stone says they're kept 31,000 pounds of materials out of the landfill.

Even better, they're created a community where anyone can create, through a wide variety of weekly classes.

"Most of our classes we offer aren't something where you have to spend a ton of money or but this whole expensive set," Stone said. "It's things you may already have at your house or maybe a few things provided in the class."

The center offers scholarships for classes too and for public school teachers, they have grants for classroom supplies.

Making sure art is available to everyone.