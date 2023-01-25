SCAPA students to perform 'The Secret Garden'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — SCAPA students will take the stage for 'The Secret Garden' Thursday night. The performing arts students have been working on the show for months — on top of their regular schoolwork and extracurriculars.

But these young performers say they're ready for opening night at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. 25 students are performing the classic tale set in the Moors of England. There's also a technical crew working behind the scenes.

"It's a student-run performance and we're very proud of our students," said the school's arts facilitator Meredith Raybould. "They've worked so hard. It's a very important thing at SCAPA for us to bring our work to the community. We're a public school and we're part of Fayette County."

6th grader Caitlyn Douglas is taking on the lead role of Mary Lennox.

"It was really exciting, but it's also been a lot of work in rehearsals," she told LEX 18.

Her peers Kowen Poteet and Jonathon Owens are also portraying the main characters. They say it's a lot of hard work and requires perfecting a British accent.

"Going to rehearsal and having to go home and do homework, and then going to bed, and only having a limited amount of sleep," said Owens, who's in the fifth grade.

"It's kind of exhausting," Poteet added. "It's hard to keep a British accent the whole time."

But it's all in a day's work for the young actors at the performing arts school and they say their hard work will be worth it when they bring 'The Secret Garden' to the community.

"I'm really excited to have an audience to see how they respond to all the costumes, set and character choices in general," Douglas said.

Show Times:

January 26th at 7 p.m.

January 27th at 7 p.m.

January 28th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets online or by calling 859-425-2550.