Senior living facility needs your help collecting 5,000 cards before Valentine's Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Valentine’s Day inches closer, Preston Greens Senior Living wants to make the holiday extra lovely for its residents.

“I would love to have 5,000 valentines,” said Vibrant Life director Will Naylor. “It seems like a really big number, but if you divide it by the number of residents we have here, each resident would have about 50 cards each.”

Naylor is putting out the call for valentines so he can distribute them to the facility’s 100 residents on Valentine’s Day.

So far, he’s received around 600 from elementary students, Girl Scouts, churches, and college athletes.

Pointing out a stack of letters with UK letterhead, Naylor said the UK athletic department and men’s basketball team sent valentines, including a signed headshot from Coach Calipari.

When asked what that would mean to UK fans living in the facility, Naylor laughed, “I can’t imagine.”

A resident ambassador for Preston Greens, Barb Pace is eager to share the valentines with her fellow residents, especially those she doesn’t often see.

“Some of them can’t get out of their room for one reason or another, and just to have recognition, ya know, because we don’t get to see them every day, so we can't tell them how special they are,” said Pace.

The valentines don’t need to be flashy or say a lot, simply taking the time to send them says it all: You are loved.

“When you get into your older years, you’ve lost a lot of family and friends, so just to be there to give them a little cheer, that’s very important,” said Pace.

Preston Greens will gladly accept any number of valentines. To lend a hand, please mail your card to:

Preston Greens Senior Living

ATTN: Vibrant Life Department

1825 Little Herb Way

Lexington, KY 40509

*Cards can either be mailed or dropped off at the front desk*