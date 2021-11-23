Senior Sleigh: How you can be a Santa to a local senior citizen this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rector Hayden is teaming up with Central Kentucky long-term care facilities to make the wishes of residents come true this Christmas.

Rector Hayden Realtor Missy Ward created Senior Sleigh nine years ago to give gifts to senior citizens that may otherwise be forgotten.

"A lot of the residents don't have family or visitors on a regular basis, so receiving gifts always lifts their spirits," said Ward. "They know someone in Central Kentucky cares about them."

There are around 1,000 wishlists from residents in long-term care facilities across five counties.

"These folks they love warm blankets, anything soft and cozy. Warm blankets and socks, lip balm lotions, a lot of things that they're going to be able to use here," said Karen Venis of Sayre Christian Village.

They're looking for community members who want to participate and be Santa to a senior citizen this year.

"The kindness that comes from this is amazing. People just love giving," said Ward.

Interested community members can pick up a senior citizen's card from any Rector Hayden location. They're asking that selections be made by December 5, so that deliveries can be made by December 15.