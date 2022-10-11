Silver Charm harness auctioned off for horses impacted by Hurricane Fiona

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The oldest living Kentucky Derby winner has many fans around the world, and it's Silver Charm's reputation as one of the great American race horses that's helping give back to other retired thoroughbreds that need it most.

The horse is living out his retirement at Old Friends in Georgetown, but that doesn't mean he's done doing good.

This week, the farm auctioned one of Silver Charm's halters on eBay to benefit retired race horses in the Caribbean.

The non-profit Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare still needs help after Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico in September. From hay to bandages for the horses, the organization will need assistance to rebuild.

That's why Old Friends founder Michael Blowen put the halter up for auction. It went for nearly $850, but Blowen says even more money is on its way. The winning bidder pledged an additional donation of $1,500 to the non-profit in need.

LEX 18

Blowen is glad to see his friends on the island benefit from Silver Charm's prestige.

"I think it's a great idea for everyone to donate whatever they can to help them," he told LEX 18. "Whatever they need, if they need medicine for cuts and scratches, which are bound to happen in a situation like that, they're free to use it however they see fit."

You can find out more about Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare here.