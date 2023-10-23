The Victims’ Advocate: Sheriff recognizes county’s domestic violence counselor

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sadly, the busiest office in this town might be occupied by the Jessamine County advocate for victims of domestic violence.

“In a quarter, I’ll have anywhere from 150-250 new clients,” said Taunya Northup.

Northup has served as the voice for those who’ve often been silenced for 26 years. But she admittedly barely made it out the first six months.

“The first six months very difficult. I went home every night with every case on my heart and on my mind,” she said.

She made a concerted effort to stop feeling those emotions, and not for her selfish reasons.

“In order for me to help someone who needs assistance, I’ve got to get it together myself,” she explained.

She got it together so well that the sheriff here felt compelled to recognize her efforts during what’s known as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“What Taunya has done for the past 26 years is kind of unspoken,” said Sheriff Kevin Grimes. “I truly had no idea until I took office and sat down and talked to her of all the things he does,” he continued.

Northup will work with victims to extract them from abusive situations while recognizing that the abuse doesn’t always appear in shades of black, blue, or red.

“I’ve had victims say to me, ‘I wish he’d hit me so I know when the bruises are healed because now he’s killing me from the inside out,’” she said while stressing that forms of emotional, mental, and financial abuse can be just as painful and hard to escape.

Northup said she felt somewhat guilty sitting for an interview during the month that’s supposed to be reserved for victims.

“This is on behalf of the victims,” she said of the interview. “That’s why I’m here.”

She’s been here for over a quarter of a century after the emotional part of the job nearly sent her packing 25 ½ years ago.

