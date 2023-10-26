TODAY Show returns to Hazard one year after flooding with special surprise

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Since the eastern Kentucky floods, school has looked different for many Perry County kids.

Many were displaced from their former building, and some lost nearly everything.

Thursday morning, the TODAY Show returned to Hazard to check in on students and staff at A.B. Combs Elementary.

For A.B. Combs Elementary students, it wasn't the usual morning at school. They're now learning alongside students from Buckhorn in A.B. Combs.

Librarian Antoinette Vermillion's job changed when she lost her large, colorful library of books.

Now, she pushes a cart through the halls, grateful for the students who have kept her going.

That need for books partly brought the TODAY Show crew back to Hazard one year after they first toured the flood damage.

NBC News' Cynthia McFadden and actress and Save The Children ambassador Jennifer Garner spent the morning in the school gymnasium.

They also partnered with Scholastic for a special surprise: new books for every child.

This small gesture helps turn the page to a brighter future.