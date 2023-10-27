UK hosting 'Donations for Citations' program to eliminate parking tickets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky is offering students and staff the chance to scare away a parking ticket this Halloween season.

This is the first time the Donations for Citations program is taking on a fall drive. They'll collect donations of non-perishable items and household goods from now until November 1.

Ten non-perishables or five household items will take care of the cost of one parking ticket, $30 or less.

All you have to do is bring your items and ticket to the parking office, and they'll take it from there."

Michael Scales, Associate Director of Transportation Services, says last spring, the program saw the most people participate, with 450 people donating during the two weeks.

"It really does help fill those shelves, and we feel good about doing it," said Scales.

Fall is also a popular time in the parking office, with violations from sporting events and students having to settle fines to register for classes for the upcoming semester.

All donations go to the Big Blue Pantry located in White Hall. It's free for students who need to shop once a week.