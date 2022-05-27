'Very proud parents': Three Lexington sisters are all 2022 graduates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Diploma in hand, Keri Blair is officially done at Tates Creek High School and ready for classes at Eastern Kentucky University. What’s she looking forward to most?

“Just the experience of college life,” Keri, who was homecoming queen, prom queen, and played volleyball, told LEX 18. “I have sisters that have gone and they tell me stories, but just to experience it for myself, and see what's really out there.”

She’s not the only one in her family with a May milestone. Two of her older sisters are also 2022 graduates.

“I hope we made a great impression and everything on my little sister,” said Sierra Blair. “We're just excited!”

Sierra received her bachelor’s degree in construction management from Northern Kentucky University this year. Meanwhile, Tamyah Pipkin finished her doctorate of pharmacy from the University of Kentucky.

“It’s been a busy few weeks,” Pipkin said. “But it's been really cool to see us all take the pictures, and get together. Of course, seeing the baby graduate is bittersweet but it's a really cool moment.”

It’s also a moment their parents, who have four daughters, say they’ll never forget.

“I had a birthday earlier this month, and I put that aside because this was just so exciting,” said Gary Blair, the girls’ father.

“Very emotional,” said their mom Demetria. “Very proud parents.”

Keri plans to study veterinary science. Sierra has a job lined up in Cincinnati. And Tamyah is headed to Atlanta to begin her residency.

And as her family celebrated the youngest outside Rupp Arena, Sierra told us she’s proud of her sisters and their education.

“Seeing three Black women is amazing,” she said. “A doctor, a doctor-in-training, an engineer. Representation matters.”