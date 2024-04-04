'We really appreciate them': Lexington restaurant offers free meal to utility crews

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some crews working around the clock to restore power to parts of Lexington wouldn’t have to walk very far on Thursday to grab lunch or dinner.

Fontaine Drive in the Chevy Chase section of town is still a mess, covered in debris following Tuesday’s storm, and Kentucky Utilities line workers are still very busy working on the downed power lines. However, they did manage to get power back to several homes and businesses in the area, and for that, a popular Lexington restaurant is very appreciative.

“They worked really hard to get us back open, so any line crews are more than welcome to come by and get a free meal. We really appreciate them,” said Hurshel Wingate of Bourbon n’ Toulouse.

Hurshel said this was an idea from the restaurant’s owner, and it’s just a small token compared to what they might’ve lost here had the power been out for more than 24 hours.

“It’s the restaurant business. Some days are really busy, others are a little more quiet, but it could be anywhere from 3 to $5,000,” Wingate said of the potential daily losses for not being able to open the doors.

Bourbon n’ Toulouse offers a free meal through the weekend at both Lexington locations. Some utility crew members we spoke with weren’t aware of the offer but seemed appreciative and as if they might take advantage of it.

“We lost power at 9:21 (in the morning), and we had it on the next morning. At first, we thought it might be two, three days,” Wingate said. “I really appreciate those guys working 24 hours a day to get small businesses, our neighbors, family, and friends their power back,” he continued.

The hope is they’ll have a chance to show that appreciation in person with a free meal.