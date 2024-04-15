Women's philanthropy group promotes higher ed with Juli Fulks and Ouita Michel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One of the country’s pioneer societies for women, the Philanthropic Educational Organization, or P.E.O., has 1,500 members across Kentucky.

P.E.O. makes a difference in women’s lives by providing financial support for them to achieve their educational dreams through scholarships, grants, and loans.

Their mission to help women succeed brought many members to Lexington on Monday afternoon for an event titled “Celebrating Women of Success.”

“We do fundraisers to get scholarships, loans and grants so women can become women of success,” explained P.E.O. chapter F president Ann Haynes.

With 7 chapters in Lexington, 42 in Kentucky, and 5,000 across the U.S. and Canada, P.E.O.'s impact reaches near and far.

“It is a sisterhood,” said P.E.O. member Laura Dickey. “We work together to raise money because we want to see other women educated at a higher level.”

Who better to model the outcome of education than a National Champion like former Transylvania women’s basketball coach Juli Fulks and nationally recognized chef and restaurateur Ouita Michel?

Michel writes recipes and Fulks draws up plays. While they work in completely different fields, they have something in common – education changed the course of their lives.

“When I was applying to colleges, the only reason I was really able to go was because a lot of people were willing to give scholarships,” said Fulks to a room full of P.E.O members.

A first-generation college student, Fulks has used her education to be a leader in education for student-athletes, promoting servant leadership to young women on and off the court.

“I just believe in always trying to find ways to give back, especially when other people have helped us,” said Fulks.

Attending UK on a debate scholarship, Ouita Michel’s college days led her on a path of entrepreneurship, keeping local agriculture at the forefront of every restaurant or dish.

“Without Kentucky farmers, you have no Kentucky cuisine,” Michel said to the crowd.

Outcomes like that of Fulks and Michel show just what can happen when women pursue higher education.

Taking donations to their philanthropy at the end of the event, P.E.O. hopes their efforts get degrees into the hands of more women.

“They’re all about supporting young women and providing scholarships for young women and making sure they’re clearing the path for young women to move forward educationally and professionally, and honestly that’s what I'm about,” said Michel.

You can learn about scholarship, loan, and grant opportunities through P.E.O. here.