Remembering Estill Co. teacher and coach with Blake's Day of Giving

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s been nearly seven months since a beloved Estill County teacher and baseball coach was electrocuted while working outside.

Blake Crowe died on Mother’s Day.

“God gave me him and I was very blessed to have for 28 years,” said Kristi Crowe, Blake’s mother.

While she works inside her Irvine salon, there are constant reminders of her oldest son.

The young father of two was also a loving husband and committed baseball coach at Estill County High School.

“He was just the kindest person who ever lived,” Crowe said. “He was an angel.”

Her son’s kindness is why Kristi is organizing a community event later this month. On December 11, they’ll celebrate Blake’s Day of Giving by serving meals to people who need them most.

Kristi Crowe

Everyone is invited to attend and Kristi estimates around 500 people will show up the Estill County Fair Barn. Volunteers will even deliver meals to people who can’t make it.

Kristi said she was initially hesitant to organize the event, but she knows it’s what Blake would do.

“He wouldn't want his name on it, because he didn't want the attention,” she told LEX 18. “But he would be the first one there. He loved helping people, he did. That's the reason he was a teacher. He absolutely loved kids, he just loved ‘em. He coached baseball, and he loved it. He loved kids, and he loved everybody.”

For more information on Blake’s Day of Giving, or to request a meal delivery contact Kristi at 859-200-5370.