Senior living facility still looking for 2,000 Valentine’s Day cards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, Preston Greens Senior Living hopes to receive a few more cards for its residents. When LEX 18’s Megan Mannering first met with vibrant life director Will Naylor, they had around 600 cards. Now, they have 3,200.

Even so, activities assistant Nancy Schneider hopes they will see 1,800 more cards pour in to achieve their goal and celebrate the day of love.

“Last year, just slightly over 4,000 Valentine's Day cards came in,” Schneider said, “So this year the goal is 5,000. I know that's a very big goal, but we are going big here.”

Behind the reception desk inside sits a bright pink box, beckoning for more Valentine’s Day cards. In the past 48 hours alone, over 200 cards filled the box.

Across the table, Schneider picked out some of her favorite cards. One card opened to a picture of a blushing bear holding a heart with the caption, “You are bear-y appreciated.” Schneider picked up a little purple monster with a heart, which she then said was crafted by a 2-year-old.

“I’m so happy to say, and surprised that the cards are coming in from everywhere. I mean, we have cards from Tennessee, from North Carolina, from South Carolina,” Schneider said. She then pulled out a folder with cards all the way from Hawaii.

From within the Commonwealth, Preston Greens received a card from Coach Cal himself, which was on a table framed front and center at the entrance.

So far, the two-man team of Schneider and Naylor have gathered and sorted the cards. Moving into the evening, though, the sorting of cards will turn into an all-hands-on-deck operation.

“Tonight is really when we're going to be setting up an assembly line,” Schneider said. “Right now, it's approximately 28 cards per resident, so that's a good number, but of course we want to get that number up there. So, we’re definitely going to be staying here late tonight.”

With their Valentine’s Day celebration approaching tomorrow afternoon, Schneider and the Vibrant Life department are still accepting donations as they hope to reach their goal of 5,000 cards. Mailed cards will not arrive until after Valentine’s Day, so any last-minute donations should be delivered in person.

If you are planning on bringing any valentines, they should be delivered to:

Preston Greens Senior Living

1825 Little Herb Way

Lexington, KY 40509