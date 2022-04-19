Pick your own berries and peaches at Eckert's Orchard

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — At Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles, the only things sweeter than the donuts and cider in the fall are this season’s fresh-picked peaches and berries.

The orchard officially opens April 29 so we took a field trip to the farm, where we met farm manager Megan Fields.

Fields has worked at Eckert’s for nearly a decade. She also grew up in Woodford County and she remembers visiting the farm as a child when it was under different ownership. She’s now continuing that farming heritage in her hometown, teaching visitors about where their food comes from.

LEX 18

“We hear a lot about Woodford County and the thoroughbreds and the horses,” she said. “But we forget about the livestock, the beef that is raised here in the county, the fruits and veggies we raise.”

At Eckert’s, employees care for five acres of peaches, three and a half acres of blackberries, and three acres of strawberries.

“We're one of the only farms around here that offer pick-your-own peaches and blackberries, so our summer business has grown tremendously,” Fields said.

All of the crops are grown on-site for visitors to pick themselves.

“For our guests, I feel like it's the fact they can go to the field and see where it's grown, talk to me as the grower,” Fields said. “And I think that's what makes it special.”

In the fall, you’ll find pumpkins and apples at Eckert’s. There’s also a general store offering donuts and cider, a playground with slides and games, and a barn with goats and sheep.

LEX 18

With so much to do for the whole family, Fields hopes Kentuckians can make their way out to the orchard this summer.

“Oh, they're just missing out if they don't come visit us,” Fields said.

The farm is located at 1396 Pinckard Pike in Versailles. For more information about Eckert’s Orchard, visit their website.

