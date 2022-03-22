Spotlight on Harrodsburg: It's lambing season on the farm at Shaker Village

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Spring means new life and nowhere is that more apparent than Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg.

The historic property was once home to a thriving community of Shakers, but today it boasts a working farm with horses, steers, and plenty of sheep.

This spring, “We’re looking at 120 to 150 lambs when all is said and done,” said farm manager Michael Moore, who’s entering his ninth season on the farm.

The work this time of year can be intense, but caring for his flock as they give birth has become second nature.

“Lambing season really is all about the mom,” Moore said. “Making sure there's a nice, clean space. We're prepared with things like baby bottles, or vaccinations.”

Once the lambs are born, Moore sometimes needs to bottle feed them and it’s just as precious as it sounds.

“It’s pretty great,” Moore said. “There’s hard days, but there’s never bad days.”

The farm at Shaker Village is rooted in centuries of tradition. The Shakers arrived in Kentucky in 1805 and settled Pleasant Hill a few years later. They eventually transformed the land into a leading agricultural experimental station.

According to Shaker Village’s website:

As early as 1816, they were producing enough surpluses of brooms, coopers ware, preserves, packaged seeds and other products to begin regular trading trips to New Orleans via the Kentucky, Ohio and Mississippi rivers. The Shakers’ devotion to conservation, excellence and productivity led them to improve the quality of their livestock by importing bloodstock. They purchased a bull from England in conjunction with Henry Clay and owned one of America’s largest herds of registered Durham Shorthorn cattle.

Most of the Shakers were gone by 1910, but not their simple, agrarian lifestyle. It’s part of the appeal for those who still work here.

“Most animals don't really need us, but the sheep truly needs a shepherd,” Moore said. “So I like having an animal that relies on me to be able to care for and take care of that animal.”

Just like Moore, the Shakers found their slice of springtime heaven at Pleasant Hill. More than 200 years later, so did we.

If you’d like to meet the new additions to the farm, there are events happening throughout April at Shaker Village, including Family Farm Days, Brunch with the Babies, Bedtime with the Babies, and Easter Egg Hunts.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

