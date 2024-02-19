Take a slice of Lexington Pizza Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s pizza time in the Bluegrass! Lexington Pizza Week kicked off today with 14 locations creating their own unique pizzas.

At Big City Pizza, the Smoky Bourbon Mac Attack made its return.

“The mac and cheese is one of the favorites,” said chief marketing director Joey Davis. “In fact, we've done it almost every year that we've done the pizza week. We're gonna put it in the oven, and when it comes out, we'll add a bourbon-glazed swirl at the end.”

Davis appreciates the extra focus his small business gets during pizza week.

“We normally make about a thousand pizzas during pizza week.”

According to Davis, the creative process leading up to pizza week requires all hands – and all tastebuds.

“We try different pizzas out, everybody throws some ideas around. We bake them, we taste them. Everybody has a vote, and then we come up with these pizzas.”

Another pizza place decided to discard the pineapple on pizza argument and place pickles on the pies instead. Would that deter any pizza lovers?

“Pickles, pineapples, I'm all for it,” said teacher Ashley Stockel, enjoying her President’s Day out of school. “Not together, but like separately, pineapples on pizza, pickles on pizza, we don't discriminate.”

“And it's got the ranch on there, too; oh my gosh, that sounds lovely,” chimed Kim Harden, another teacher.

Pizza Week isn’t limited to pizza restaurants. Southland Lanes created a pizza inspired by The Big Lebowski to serve at their bowling alley.

To keep the playing field level, two slices of pizza cost $10 at participating locations.

Lexington Pizza Week continues through Feb. 25. For more information, visit www.lexingtonpizzaweek.net.

