Thursday Night Live returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday Night Live returned to Fifth Third Pavilion in Downtown Lexington this evening.

"I was excited to come for the first night back. I love TNL. I always have," said Allie Zembrodt. She said she asked her friend Carly Mattingly to brave the chilly temperatures Thursday evening to see Cherry Bomb perform.

"It's awesome! I didn't know what the crowd would be like since Covid, but to see this many people out is very reassuring, and it's a great sense of normalcy," Mattingly said.

"It's great to have it back. Great for the city to be outside and be out here mingling and mixing, meeting people. It's great," said Jeremy Harris, who lives in Lousiville, but said he always tries to come to the first Thursday Night Live event of the year.

"It's great seeing people. You see people that you know. You see people you haven't seen in a while. Really, just being able to get out with everything going on, it's been really great," said Erin Stoffer.

They're looking forward to a lot more lively scenes like this one, especially since Keeneland opens its spring meet tomorrow.

"We got tickets and we're ready to go. The Hill's back open. That's our favorite part, so we're excited. We'll bundle up for it tomorrow," Mattingly said.

Each event, they hope, brings everyone a step closer to normal.

Thursday Night Live happens every Thursday until October 13.