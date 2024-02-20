White Castle raises $38,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A district supervisor for White Castle, Gail Gurney, knows one thing to be true in her business: You should never underestimate the power of some spare change and a greasy slider.

“White Castle is very passionate about giving back to the community,” said Gurney, who oversees nine locations across Kentucky.

White Castle has long donated money to charities across the country, giving upwards of $2 million annually, but it’s up to individual locations to decide who gets their fundraised dollars.

The Castle Shares program is a dream come true for Gurney, a Kentuckian through and through who’s worked for White Castle for 36 years and wants to use her position to do good.

“I worked with my general managers and we decided, what can we do the best that will impact our community right here in the neighborhood? Our people in our neighborhood?” said Gurney.

Talking with her team, Gurney learned that Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of the Bluegrass hit home for several members who once benefited from the program’s mentorship.

“When we make these decisions, it's because one of our team members, one of ours, was impacted, and that's where we go. We want to give back to those who gave to them.”

With a charity decided, Gurney’s White Castle locations began collecting change at the start of 2023. Then, they restarted the initiative in October. Through December, team members asked each patron if they wanted to round up their change to the nearest dollar in support of BBBS.

The final tally hit the spot more than any slider ever could.

"We were able to present a check for those three months, an awesome, amazing, phenomenal check for $38,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters,” said Gurney, adding that the fundraiser from the start of the year brings the 2023 total to $58,000.

The donation will help the organization recruit new mentors, cover the cost of background checks, provide opportunities for kids, and more.

For Gurney, it’s proof that it doesn’t take more than some change to make a change.

“It is so heartwarming to know that White Castle allows me to make those partnerships on my own and to give back to my hometown.”

The initiative will once again return in March. Gurney hopes to see patrons round up their spare change for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass.

