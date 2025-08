LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two people are dead after a shooting near a public library, according to Lexington Police.

Police say they responded to the location on Russell Cave Road just before 3:30 Saturday morning.

When they arrived, police said they found two people who have been declared dead.

No suspect information has been released at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Lexington Police.