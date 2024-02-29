Free book fair aims to increase literacy rate for Clay County students

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At each of the seven elementary schools in Clay County, it's Christmas morning in February.

As part of a partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund and Scholastic, about 1,700 Clay County elementary students are enjoying a free book fair as part of the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

Clay County is one of our rural counties in Kentucky with one of the lowest literacy rates in America. It's not that parents here are ignoring the need, and it's certainly not because the kids aren't receptive to learning.

But in the county, we're told more than 50% of the children are not reading at a level appropriate for their age and grade. In some of the individual schools, that number can rise to about 80%. Only a select few have been exposed to the joy of reading.

"If they have a bad school life, or home life they get home, open a book and get lost," said Destiny Kemp with Paces Creek Elementary. "It's their escape. It's my escape."

The book fair aims to create an impact that'll be measurable as these kids can help close the page on illiteracy.

If you'd like to donate and help other kids get books, click here or text LEXGIVE to 50155.