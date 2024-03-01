'Great way to use your imagination': Clay County educators share importance of reading for students

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — From the Senate president to the Oneida 5th grader, the chance to hold free book fairs for all Clay County kids left its mark.

"It was a great feeling to know that someone else cares enough to be able to provide these opportunities to other areas and children, especially here in Clay County," said superintendent of Clay County schools William Sexton.

In the district, only 37% of students are at grade level in reading.

Senate President Robert Stivers, a Clay County kid who now represents Clay County, believes you might only understand the obstacles families in the area face once you've lived there.

"Sometimes we're given a little bit of a bad reputation, but we have some really good people there and teachers are trying hard, but the cause of some natural problems, ya know, living in the mountains, which in turn is more flooding, it's harder to build roads, it's harder to build the infrastructure, so it's helpful when there's an influx of assets and resources to aid in the education." explained Senator Stivers.

The pandemic and a once-in-a-lifetime flood only compounded the difficulty of accessing opportunity.

"I've seen kids that can overcome it, and then I've seen some that have kind of buckled a little under the pressure," said Oneida library media specialist Wesley Ruth.

According to Ruth, some Oneida families lost everything in the 2022 flooding. Teachers and students alike are still picking up the pieces.

Ruth described a student body eager to learn and hungry for opportunity, but buying books is a big ask in the wake of a natural disaster.

"We've done the regular, more profitable scholastic book fair the last couple years and you do see those kids that don't have the funds," said Ruth.

This time, he saw what could happen when every kid got the same chance, thanks to the Scripps Howard Fund and the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

"Students would come in and say, 'Do you have the new Dogman? The new Diary of a Wimpy Kid?' And just seeing the expression on their face when I told them they were getting the five free books… they were just, 'What? Are you sure? Do I need to bring money?' said Ruth.

School leaders believe opening a new book could open a new world for the students.

"Reading is something that you have to do every day. It helps you get through, not only school, but it helps you get through life. It's a great way to relax, use your imagination, and build different worlds around you," said school aide Jennifer Nunn.

Nunn has seen the benefit of reading at home with her son, Andrew, who recently picked up Harry Potter for the first time.

"It's really awesome and I just like the magic in the book, all the goblins and magic and the spells they learn. I wish I could go there too," said Andrew, a 5th grader.

With five new books a piece, Andrew's classmates and hundreds more in the county can have that experience, too.

If you'd like to donate and help other kids get books, click here or text LEXGIVE to 50155.