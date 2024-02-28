Parents, students talk impact of free book fairs in Clay County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund and Scholastic, LEX 18 is helping get books into the hands of more than 1,700 elementary students in Clay County last week.

Each of the seven Clay County elementary schools hosted book fairs for their students. Every student chose five books to take home for free.

Corralling a room full of Big Creek Elementary kindergartners, librarian Heather Melton told the students, “When I give you the go-ahead, you'll get up out of your seat, and we'll walk around and look at the shelves, and you’re gonna pick out five free books today.”

With the go-ahead, the students were up and out of their chairs, excitedly pulling books off the shelves.

Once they collected their five, Melton had them “check out” their books, each time ringing the student up to a whopping zero dollars.

It’s not the first book fair to come to Clay County schools, but it is the first of its kind.

“You don’t have to pay a cent on any of them, so I think the kids who don’t get to get books usually are gonna be really excited, like screaming excited,” said 5th grader Carrie Abner.

Abner told LEX 18 that she was thrilled for her classmates because she’s seen traditional book fairs come through in the past. She watched as some classmates left with bags full of books and others left empty-handed.

“It means their family doesn't have enough money for it. They don’t have enough money to spare, which means they don’t make much, so it’s kinda sad to me to see that," explained Abner.

That realization can stick with a child for a long time. Now a parent, Olivia Sawyers shared a memory from her childhood.

“Growing up, I was the kid who unfortunately didn’t have any funds when it was time for the book fair, and I was always very sad that I was seeing everyone around me getting these books and here I was walking out empty-handed unless there was a teacher that gave me money out of their own pocket,” said Sawyers.

In Clay County, more than 78% of families qualify for Title 1 assistance.

In the corner of Kentucky where some family structures look different as grandparents raise kids, money is tight, and access is literally blocked by hills and hollers, school staff says it’s no wonder books aren’t always a priority purchase.

Family interventionist Denise Couch said, “Some kids come with money and some don’t, so I think this is a great opportunity to let them feel like they’re the same as all the other kids that have come in the past to the bookfair. Some kids have not been able to buy stuff in the past and that lets them feel the same as the other kids because they remember that stuff.”

They’ll certainly remember the feeling of a free book fair.

“Excited,” said 6th grader Richard Couch.

“Hectic,” echoed Abner.

The joy of opportunity spread to their parents, too.

“This is giving them the chance to really enjoy books and they don’t need to worry about if they can’t get it or not,” said parent Klara Castle.

“It’s gonna mean a lot to have their books that they got for free, to have them, to know they’re actually theirs, and they get to keep them,” said Tina Abner, a parent and instructional assistant.

