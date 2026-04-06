Early literacy program in Madison County shares impact of the state funding match

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Less than a week ago, Kentucky officials announced the state’s budget will continue to match local contributions for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Since 2023, Better With Books has worked with Imagination Library to send books to kids around Madison County.

“Early literacy is of such an importance because it's an indicator of future success,” said founder and director Whitney Hamilton.

Hamilton operates Better With Books out of her own home, mailing books to kids around the county each month. Kids who are a part of the program receive these monthly packages from birth until their fifth birthday.

After the discussions about funding at the state level, Hamilton is glad the state decided to continue its dollar-for-dollar match funding.

“We are so thankful that they decided to keep all of that fifty-fifty in the budget,” she said.

Here’s what that means. Each book costs $5.20. The Dollywood Foundation covers half the cost, which is $2.60. The state – and groups like Better With Books – both split that remaining cost.

“They're only having to pay $1.30 per book instead of $2.60 because of that state's 50/50 deal to do that match for us,” Hamilton explained.

That match funding is part of what allows Better With Books to send books to around 2,800 kids in the county.

“Of those eligible children right now we've only so far been able to reach just under half of those who could be receiving a book,” said Hamilton.

While the match funding is sticking around for now, the recent focus on funding has Hamilton working to raise money on a local level through donations and fundraisers.

“We're already at about $4000 that we have to secure every month to keep this program running,” Hamilton said. “Its so worthy of it, but that's not an easy feat.”

No matter the cost, however, Hamilton says it’s worth it.

“When a child feels seen and receives a book in the mail addressed to them every single month, that lets them know they matter.”

One of the Better With Books fundraisers is coming up on April 25. It’s a pickleball tournament fundraiser at Lake Reba. You can learn more at bwb-ky.org.