Actor Joseph Siravo of 'The Sopranos' dies after cancer battle, reports say

Joseph Siravo, an actor known for his work on “The Sopranos” and on Broadway, has reportedly died. He was 66.

A representative confirmed the actor’s death to USA Today and Variety on Monday, saying he died after a long battle with colon cancer.

Michael Imperioli, who costarred on “The Sopranos” as Christopher Moltisanti, also confirmed Siravo’s death in an Instagram post on Sunday. In his post, Imperioli called Siravo “an excellent actor and a wonderful guy,” and said, “he will be missed dearly."

Garry Patore, who appeared on “The Sopranos” as Jerry Basile, also posted about his friend’s death, saying “RIP my dear friend, who fought an incredible fight. I will miss you. See you on the other side.”

In the HBO hit drama, Siravo played Johnny Soprano, the father of main character Tony Soprano.

Siravo was also known for playing Fred Goldman in “The People v. O. J. Simpson” on FX, as well as his performances in the Tony-winning productions of “Oslo” and “The Light in the Piazza.”

