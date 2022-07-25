Actor Momoa uninjured after head-on collision with motorcycle

TOPANGA, Calif. — Authorities in California say actor Jason Momoa was uninjured after he was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcycle on Sunday in Topanga.

According to California Highway Patrol, around 10:55 a.m., a motorcyclist driving westbound on Old Topanga Road crossed over the double yellow lines and ran into Momoa's vehicle, USA Today reported.

KTLA reported the motorcyclist, 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan was ejected from his bike.

TMZ reported the "Aquaman" man star flagged down a motorist to call 911.

Troopers said Avagimyan was transported to a nearby hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, the news outlets reported.

According to CHP, Momoa was not injured, the news outlets reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.