Alan Kalter, announcer for David Letterman, passes away at 78

Diane Bondareff/Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP
FILE - Alan Kalter is seen walking the red carpet at the Starkey Hearing Foundation's 2013 "So the World May Hear" Awards Gala, on Sunday, July 28, 2013 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Starkey Hearing Foundation/AP Images)
Posted at 12:15 PM, Oct 05, 2021
The longtime announcer for David Letterman, Alan Kalter, has died. He was 78.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and the Associated Press, Kalter's Rabbi Joshua Hammerman of Temple Beth El confirmed he passed away Monday at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut.

Kalter's wife, Peggy Masterson, also confirmed the news of his passing to THR.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

In a statement, Letterman said Kalter was the best announcer in television and was always eager "to play a goofy character of himself."

Kalter was the announcer on the "Late Show with David Letterman" for 20 years until the series finale in 2015.

According to the AP, Kalter's funeral will be Wednesday, and it will be live-streamed.

