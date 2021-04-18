Watch
Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78

Lisa Rose/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005, file photo, Mark Wahlberg, executive producer of the HBO series "Entourage," and his mother Alma pose at the HBO party after the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Alma Wahlberg, the mother of entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and a regular on their reality series "Wahlburgers", has died, her sons said on social media Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was 78. "My angel. Rest in peace," Mark Wahlberg tweeted. (AP Photo/Lisa Rose, File)
Mark Wahlberg, Alma Wahlberg
Posted at 3:06 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 15:10:50-04

Alma Wahlberg, the mother of entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and a regular on their reality series “Wahlburgers," has died.

The sons announced the news on social media Sunday. She was 78.

Mark Wahlberg tweeted, “My angel. Rest in peace."

Donnie Wahlberg posted a longer tribute on his Instagram account.

He described his mother as the "epitome of the word grace,” and said she'll be celebrated "today and always.”

No information was given about the cause, date or location of her death.

Alma Wahlberg was born in Boston and is survived by eight of her nine children.

