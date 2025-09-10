Beshear talks Gen Z slang, his podcast, and political future on Late Night with Seth Meyers

NEW YORK (LEX 18) — On Tuesday night, Governor Andy Beshear appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and chatted about Gen Z slang, his podcast, and his political future.

During the segment, Meyers joked that Beshear was working to "attract Gen Z listeners" based on his podcast promotional photo from SiriusXM.

Courtesy: SiriusXM

Meyers went on to ask Beshear if he enjoyed being a podcaster.

Beshear responded, "What I love about it is, it's not about conflict, it's not about just politics. It's about just trying to process this crazy world we live in right now...the news hits you just over and over right now and the goal is to process that anxiety but then be ready — not to move left or right — but to move forward."

The governor added that he has democrats and republicans on his podcast and "we agree on about 80% of everything we talk about."

The segment continued with Beshear noting that as Kentucky governor it's important to address the everyday needs of people including job availability, public safety, and grocery prices.

"They'll vote for anybody that they truly believe is fighting for them," Beshear expressed.

Further, the governor pinpointed the importance of authenticity.

"Democrats are really good at the what...but we're very bad about talking about our why — why we made a decision," Beshear noted.

Beshear also reiterated his stance on Trump's "big, beautiful bill" and how he said it will negatively impact Kentucky.

"Republicans in congress in passing the 'big, ugly bill' took the, I mean they basically punched rural America in the face. What this is gonna do is, it's gonna shut down a lot of rural hospitals and rural hospitals typically have the largest payrolls in their community...so if you close those you also impact the communities economy."

On social media, Beshear's wife, Britainy, documented his appearance on Late Night.