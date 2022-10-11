Watch Now
NewsEntertainment News

Actions

Blink-182 reuniting with original members for new world tour, album

Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus
DAN STEINBERG/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - From left to right, musician Tom DeLonge, drummer Travis Barker, and singer and musician Mark Hoppus of the rock band Blink-182 arrive at the Blink-182 tour launch party in Los Angeles on Monday, May 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus
Posted at 3:42 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 15:42:21-04

Blink-182 announced Tuesday that all its original members are reuniting and heading back on the road.

The band, consisting of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge, made the announcement on their official Twitter account, alongside a video of fans excited about their upcoming tour.

"We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday," the tweet said.

Their new song marks the first time in 10 years that the three band members have been in the studio together, USA Today reported.

According to CNN, Hoppus and DeLonge formed the group in 1992, with Barker joining the band as their drummer six years later.

In 2015, Barker and Hoppus announced that DeLonge had "indefinitely" left the punk rock band, Rolling Stone reported.

When DeLonge left, he was replaced by Matt Skiba, who is not a part of the reunion, CNN reported.

According to their website, the band will kick off its tour on March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!

Contests

Up Your Tailgate Game! Enter to Win a 65" TV!