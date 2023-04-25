Carly Pearce to perform National Anthem at 2023 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music singer Carly Pearce is performing the National Anthem at the 149th Kentucky Derby, scheduled for Saturday, May 6.

Pearce is a northern Kentucky native who made history in February when she and Ashley McBryde became the first women to win a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Churchill Downs Racetrack also announced singer-songwriter Rachel Platten will kick off Derby weekend with a performance during The Longines Kentucky Oaks, scheduled for May 5.

The Longines Kentucky Oaks is a race for 3-year old fillies held each year the day before the Kentucky Derby. More information here.

The 149th Kentucky Derby is May 6, 2023. More details here.