Carly Pearce to perform National Anthem at 2023 Kentucky Derby

Carly Pearce arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:32 AM, Apr 25, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music singer Carly Pearce is performing the National Anthem at the 149th Kentucky Derby, scheduled for Saturday, May 6.

Pearce is a northern Kentucky native who made history in February when she and Ashley McBryde became the first women to win a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Churchill Downs Racetrack also announced singer-songwriter Rachel Platten will kick off Derby weekend with a performance during The Longines Kentucky Oaks, scheduled for May 5.

The Longines Kentucky Oaks is a race for 3-year old fillies held each year the day before the Kentucky Derby. More information here.

The 149th Kentucky Derby is May 6, 2023. More details here.

