Jimmy Kimmel show creates 'big beautiful food bank' to help those impacted by SNAP cuts

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel announced his show team is establishing a food donation center on their studio's backlot in response to cuts to SNAP benefits affecting millions of Americans.

Kimmel said he's naming the community service "The Jimmy Kimmel Live Big Beautiful Food Bank" — an apparent dig at President Donald Trump's "big beautiful bill" legislation passed earlier this year.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" initiative will support the Los Angeles Food Bank and the Saint Joseph Center, according to the announcement.

For those unable to donate to the studio's collection center, the show encourages people to contribute to local food banks in their communities.

"Cutting SNAP benefits creates uncertainty for American children, seniors and families," the show wrote on Instagram. "If you are in LA, please come by to donate food and if you are not, please consider supporting your local food banks."

