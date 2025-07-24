Madame Tussauds reveals 13 Taylor Swift wax figures that will be on display in 13 cities

Swifties who can't make it to the Eras Tour might still get a chance to snap a photo with the pop star — or at least a very realistic replica.

Madame Tussauds announced Wednesday that Eras Tour-inspired wax figures of Taylor Swift will appear at 13 of the museum's locations around the world.

The figures will be displayed at branches in Amsterdam, Berlin, London and Hong Kong, as well as five U.S. locations including Las Vegas, Hollywood, Nashville, New York and Orlando.

A 13th figure will start in Shanghai and travel to various locations globally.

The museum called it the most ambitious project in Madame Tussauds' 250-year history. It took over 40 artists and over a year to create the lineup of figures.

Each wax figure will feature Swift in one of her iconic Eras Tour looks, giving fans an opportunity to take photos with the likeness of the record-breaking artist.

