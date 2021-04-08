Watch
'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter dies at 54

Zak Hussein/AP
Britain Obit Paul Ritter
Posted at 12:53 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 12:53:41-04

LONDON (AP) — Versatile British actor Paul Ritter, whose roles ranged from a hapless suburban patriarch in sitcom "Friday Night Dinner" to a Soviet engineer who helps cause a nuclear disaster in "Chernobyl," has died at 54.

Ritter's agent said the actor died at home on Monday evening and had been suffering from a brain tumor.

Ritter was a familiar face to British television viewers, famous as eccentric patriarch Martin Goodman in the Channel 4 sitcom "Friday Night Dinner."

He also played ill-fated nuclear engineer Anatoly Dyatlov in the HBO drama "Chernobyl" and the wizard Eldred Worple in "Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince."

Ritter also appeared as a devious political operative in the James Bond film "Quantum of Solace" and had frequent stage roles.

In 2009, Ritter was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in Alan Ayckbourn’s farce “The Norman Conquests” on Broadway, The Associated Press reported.

Deadline reported that Ritter would make a posthumous appearance in Friday Night Dinner‘s 10th-anniversary special, set to air on the U.K.’s Channel 4 later this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

