(LEX 18) — Chris Stapleton will perform as musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" next month.

The Staffordsville, Kentucky native will make his third appearance on SNL with host Ryan Gosling on Saturday, April 13.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner is currently headlining the "All-American Road Show" tour with his new album, "Higher," which was released in November.

Stapleton will be back in Lexington as one of the headliners for Railbird Festival on June 2.