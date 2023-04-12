Country music singer Trace Adkins announces free concert in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music singer Trace Adkins announced a free concert in Mayfield to honor the city's resiliency following the December 2021 deadly tornado event.

The “SOMEWHERE IN AMERICA: A Concert For Mayfield” is taking place at the CFSB War Memorial Stadium.

The city of Mayfield was devastated by deadly tornadoes in 2021. Adkins mentioned the spirit and resiliency of its residents during an appearance on the TODAY show Wednesday, saying "We could think of no place better that exemplifies that than Mayfield, Kentucky."

