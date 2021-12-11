Damages and deaths in Mayfield following the deadly tornadoes

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After touring the city of Mayfield, Gov. Beshear told reporters that the level of devastation was unlike anything he'd ever seen before.

Everything from homes to businesses, and even the courthouse in downtown Mayfield, have major damage.

A roof also collapsed at a candle factory when the storm hit around 10:30 ET Friday night. State police say there were more than 100 workers inside and the collapse caused "mass casualties."

One man, whose wife was working in the factory at the time, pleaded for her to call and let him know she was safe.

The weather service office in Paducah put out a tweet that crews were out doing storm damage surveys Saturday, but that it will take some time to get a rating on the intensity of the tornado that devastated this community.