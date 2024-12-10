CREED to kick-off 2025 tour at Rupp Arena, organizers announce

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Organizers recently announced that CREED will kick-off their "The Summer of '99 Tour" at Rupp Arena in Lexington on July 9, 2025.

According to a press release, an additional 23 dates have been added to the tour after tickets reportedly sold-out.

“Thirty years in, it’s been a blessing to pick up right where we left off with longtime fans and to meet the next generation for the first time. It’s been an incredible ride, and we aren’t done, so here’s to a ‘Summer’ that never ends. We’ll see you on the road,” stated Scott Stapp.

Tickets for the tour will be available for artist pre-sale on Wednesday, Dec. 11 starting at 10 a.m. Pre-sale registration can be found here. General tickets will be available on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. EST and can be found on the Rupp Arena website or in-person at the Central Bank Center Box Office.

In addition, organizers detailed that VIP packages will be available and may include premium tickets, on-stage viewing opportunities, meet & greet and photo opportunities with CREED, along with access to the pre-show soundcheck party with members of CREED and exclusive merch pack. For more information visit, vipnation.com

Find more information and full tour dates, along with a chance to purchase entry into Mark Tremonti's guitar clinic, on CREED's officials website.

