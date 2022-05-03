Depp libel suit moves ahead against Heard after resting case

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge is letting Johnny Depp move forward with his libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, after he rested his case in a Virginia courtroom.

Heard's lawyers asked the judge Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing no reasonable jury could find in his favor based on the evidence he put forward.

But the judge said the standard for dismissing a case at this point in a trial is exceedingly high and that the case should be allowed to move forward if Depp has provided even a "scintilla" of evidence backing up his claims.

Heard's team will now present its case.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over an op-ed piece she wrote referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

The actor said he filed the lawsuit against his ex-wife because it was his best chance to reclaim his reputation.

During his testimony, Depp spoke about Heard demeaning him and sometimes slapping or shoving him.

She has accused him of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions, the first time occurring in 2013 when he slapped her for making fun of his "Wino Forever" tattoo.

While on the witness stand, Depp spoke about his rough childhood, his rise to fame, and what their relationship was like after meeting her in 2011.

The couple married in 2015, only to divorce a year later.