Elton John, Britney Spears join forces on new dance single

Britney Spears and Elton John have joined forces for the first time on a new dance single.

The song, "Hold Me Closer," meshes together John's classic 1971 hit "Tiny Dancer," as well as 1971's "The One" and his 1976 smash “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart," with Spears' vocals soaring throughout, The Associated Press reported.

This marks the first song Spears has released in six years and her first track since the ending of her 13-year conservatorship, the news outlet reported.

Spears' last album "Glory," was released in 2016.

Spears' conservatorship ended last November and for the first time since 2008, she gained full control over her music career, finances and medical decisions.

Her attorney filed a request to end the conservatorship last October. His request came weeks after her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator by the court, NBC News reported.

CNN reported that John's husband convinced him to work with the pop princess.

“She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we’ve created together,” John said in a statement, the news outlet reported.