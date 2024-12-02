Fortune Feimster to appear at Lexington Opera House during 2025 tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Comedian Fortune Feimster is set to appear at the Lexington Opera House on June 20, 2025 during her "Takin' Care of Biscuits Comedy Tour."

Tour organizers announced that the tour will consist of the comedian talking about relationships and her experiences growing up in the 80s.

The LA Times named Feimster's Netflix special "Good Fortune" to their "Best of List" for 2022 and it scored a Critics Choice Award nomination.

Feimster is also known for her appearances in the movies "Family Switch," "Office Christmas Party," and "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar."

In addition, Feimster has been in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years and has made audiences laugh during her comedy specials and national appearances.

Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 on ticketmaster.com or on the Lexington Opera House website.

