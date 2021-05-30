Watch
'Hooked on a Feeling' singer B.J. Thomas dies at 78

Wade Payne/Wade Payne/Invision/AP
BJ Thomas performs at The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony at the Music City Center on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 30, 2021
One of the country’s most popular and versatile singers, B.J. Thomas, has died. He was 78.

Thomas was a Grammy-winning singer who enjoyed success on the pop, country and gospel charts with such hits as “I Just Can’t Help Believing,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head” and “Hooked on a Feeling."

A statement released by Thomas' representatives said the singer died Saturday in Texas from complications due to lung cancer.

A Hugo, Oklahoma, native who grew up in Houston, Billy Joe Thomas broke through in 1966 with a gospel-styled cover of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” and went on to sell millions of records and have dozens of hits across genres.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

