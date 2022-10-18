Jack Harlow heading back home for Louisville show on Sunday, December 18

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's Jack Harlow's "No Place Like Home" tour, and he's coming back home for it.

Been waiting to do the Yum Center my whole life.



See y’all in December for the 2nd annual…



No Place Like Home. pic.twitter.com/1fJ2Q38ClI — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) October 18, 2022

Harlow is coming to Louisville's KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, December 18. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21. Prices range from $39.50 to $99.50.

Presale tickets will be available Thursday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. Click here to sign-up for early access.

The announcement comes two days after he was announced as host and musical guest for NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on October 29.

JACK HARLOW

JACK HARLOW pic.twitter.com/etDR9ZTLgE — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 16, 2022



Harlow's return to Louisville also follows last December's "No Place Like Home" debut where he performed at five different Louisville venues in the same week.

For more information on tickets, click here.