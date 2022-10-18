Watch Now
Jack Harlow heading back home for Louisville show on Sunday, December 18

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/ Invision/AP
Jack Harlow arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:39 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 14:40:13-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's Jack Harlow's "No Place Like Home" tour, and he's coming back home for it.

Harlow is coming to Louisville's KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, December 18. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21. Prices range from $39.50 to $99.50.

Presale tickets will be available Thursday, October 20 at 10:00 a.m. Click here to sign-up for early access.

The announcement comes two days after he was announced as host and musical guest for NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on October 29.


Harlow's return to Louisville also follows last December's "No Place Like Home" debut where he performed at five different Louisville venues in the same week.

For more information on tickets, click here.

